LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was indicted and accused of several crimes involving children in Lubbock faced a new charge on Friday, according to jail records. Delmer Orlando Ortiz-Licona, 30, was charged with possession and intent to promote child pornography, records stated.

The Lubbock Police Department previously connected Ortiz-Licona to multiple cases, including an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old and aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was also accused of taking pictures of young girls at Canyon Lake.

According to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, investigators found “several images depicting Child Sexual Abuse.” Public records stated that “numerous” other pictures and videos of the victim were found in the phone’s downloaded data.

In one of the multiple cases against Ortiz-Licona, a victim’s mother hit him with her vehicle after she caught him naked in bed with her very young daughter. The newest case against him indicated Ortiz-Licona took pornographic images of a victim in one of his previous cases.

As of Wednesday, Licona-Ortiz remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on several charges.