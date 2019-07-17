Addiction recovery center closes, leaving many without affordable care

LUBBOCK, Texas — After 25 years of serving people struggling with substance abuse, Managed Care Center for Addictive/Other Disorders closed their doors.

Recovering addicts and former employees worried how losing the only federally funded recovery program serving the South Plains would impact people trying to get back on track.

“People who struggle with alcoholism and drug addiction, not a lot of them have insurance, not all of them have a lot of money, so it makes it real difficult for treatment to take place,” said Chris Wyatt, the assistant director at BHive Recovery Ministry and a former employee at Managed Care.

According to a former employee who wished to remain anonymous, the Center was struggling financially. Admitting at one point, employees didn’t get paid.

A letter sent to employees by Managed Care stated, “Please be advised that Managed Care Center for Addictive and Other Disorders has experienced delays with providing payroll to its employees. This is due to a funding system problem with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and not directly related to Managed Care Center.”

In an email, a supervisor at the center wrote, “We have survived the new fiscal year. Now, let me be candid. Managed Care Center should not have survived financially.”

Former client and a recovering addict, Tawny Barnes said she was shocked to hear that the center closed its doors.

“I didn’t have insurance and all that stuff. Managing Care accepted you with nothing but the clothes on your back,” said Barnes. “It was very surprising, very shocking that they closed.”

When the center closed, Wyatt and BHive Ministry stepped up to provide homes for those still in recovery.

“Neither of us wanted to see anybody not have a place to go, not have a home to go,” said Wyatt.

The ministry already took in clients but said it will be an adjustment trying to provide the finances and space to help everyone.

“Our next step is to figure out how we can best do that so we can love on these people more,” said Wyatt.

While they would love to continue providing support, everyone KAMC News spoke with agreed the South Plains needs a solution that provides federal support.

“I think going forward, Lubbock definitely needs a state funded or federally funded treatment center,” said Wyatt.

“I think its going to affect a lot of the Lubbock community especially those struggling with substance abuse,” said a former employee.