PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Saturday, Plainview and Hale County reported an additional COVID-19 death, 24 new cases and 37 new recoveries.

There are, as of Saturday morning, 177 active cases, 884 recoveries and 24 total deaths for Plainview and Hale County related to COVID-19.

There have been 1,085 total confirmed cases according to the update provided by email to news media outlets on Saturday morning. A total of 12 people were hospitalized as of Saturday.