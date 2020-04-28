Additional live fire training planned Tuesday and Wednesday near Lubbock’s airport

LUBBOCK, Texas — Additional live fire training is planned on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 28-29) at the Airport Rescue and Firefighting Team (ARFF) training facility near Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The training exercises will produce black smoke and flames that will be visible on the north side of the city and in the nearby communities around the airport.

The training will be conducted until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The training time frame on Wednesday will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

You can contact Airport Operations at 806-775-2044 (24 hours) for more information.