Additional new state charge revealed in court, might keep Lubbock dentist in jail — charged with child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, Jason White, a popular Lubbock dentist, appeared before a magistrate in federal court as he was charged recently with distribution of child pornography.

Information provided in court indicated a felony charge at the state level is coming soon in addition to the federal charge.

White, 41, was arrested at his practice January 14 and has since been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

In December 2020, the Lubbock Police Department received a tip from two parents that White had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with their underaged children, according to a press release.

White provided adult sexual devices to three underaged males, including a 13-year-old, according to the release. He also requested videos and sexually explicit content from the minors via text messages and received and distributed at least one image of child pornography.

White’s attorney requested a detention hearing soon as possible due to White’s 14 employees at risk of losing their jobs and patients.

During the court hearing, the federal prosecution indicated White’s bond would be set at $150,000 for the state charge.

The magistrate set an additional detention hearing for 10:00 a.m. Friday.

