Los Hermanos Familia (LHF) of Lubbock is still accepting nominations for the 6th Annual Adelante Awards a recognition program that showcases and honors Hispanic men in the Lubbock and surrounding community, who excel in their careers and volunteer efforts.



Individuals will be selected in categories: Education, Medical, Business Owner, Professional, First Responder, Military/Veteran, Church, Civic/Volunteer, Media, Arts & Entertainment, Athlete/ Athletics Supporter, College Young Adult, and Youth.



In addition, Art Cuevas a West Texas builder will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors an individual who has continuously paved the trail for others in their field.



Members of the community can submit nominations for an individual in the respective category, and an independent, anonymous panel of judges will determine the recipients.



The Adelante Awards Gala is LHF’s largest fundraiser and benefits many of its programs. And this year’s gala theme will be in coordination with the day of the child, day of the book observance that is part of the literacy efforts of Los Hermanos Familia.



They invite the public to consider nominating individuals from their organization, business, workplace, or church communities whom they believe deserve such recognition. Online nominations can be made at www.loshermanosfamilia.org/adelante-awards.

To be a sponsor or for ticket information, please contact (806) 792-1212, or visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org.

