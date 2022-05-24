FRIONA, Texas – Since DPS identified one of the two bodies found in Castro County Saturday morning as 27-year-old Adilene Adame, those from her Alma Mater at Eastern New Mexico University remember her roles in student government, as a coach, athlete, and friend.

During her time at ENMU, Adame helped Coach Josh Prock with the women’s basketball team as a student assistant. She threw for the track and field team, then eventually went on to coach the throwers for the Greyhounds. She also served as Vice Student Body President and Student Body President.

“It’s extremely difficult, because all these young ladies are like daughters to us, to my wife, and I mean, and we absolutely love Addie,” Prock explained.

Dr. Patrice Caldwell, Chancellor of the ENMU System, said, “Every single person remembered Addie as being such a sunny, dispositioned, helpful, happy person.”

Adame excelled academically, receiving both her Bachelor’s and Master’s at ENMU. While in student government, Adame made sure every student had a voice.

“It wasn’t hers, it was everybody’s opportunity,” Caldwell explained.

Prock added, “She had a huge impact on the university because she pushed for things that made students’ lives better.”

While basketball was her first love, Adame gave every sport her all.

“Whether she did really good, or she did really bad. She was always hard on herself. And she was always, you know, determined to be better than the last time she competed,” he said.

Adame had since been back in her hometown of Friona, and was working at the high school teaching special education and coaching.

Friona ISD released in a statement, “She was full of love for her students and her coaching/teacher family. Coach Adame exemplified what it is to be a Chieftain/Squaw. She will be missed greatly.”

DPS identified the other individual as 37-year-old Osiel Rodriguez of Dimmitt. The Castro County Sheriff’s Office said the deaths were determined to be suspicious. The Texas Rangers are investigating.

Adame’s memorial fund on gofundme can be found here.