Admitted member of Nazi-group formally enters plea deal in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– A self-admitted member of a Neo-Nazi group formally entered his guilty plea in the U.S. Magistrate Court on Thursday.

Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, entered his guilty plea for possessing a firearm while possessing a controlled substance.

If Bruce-Umbaugh’s guilty plea is accepted through the court, he could be sentenced to no more than 10 years in prison, according to court records.

While in court on Tuesday, Bruce-Umbaugh said he takes an opioid replacement medication, and he said he was also treated for addiction while in patient care in 2016.

Bruce-Umbaugh was the passenger in a car which was pulled over for speeding by a Garza County Sheriff’s Deputy. Bruce-Umbaugh, without even being asked, told the deputy he did not have consent to search the car.

Court records said deputies were then able to search the car and they found multiple firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, THC oil and marijuana. Court records said the guns were an AR-15, two AK-47 rifles, and a handgun.

While Bruce-Umbaugh was in jail, he asked a federal judge for permission to post bond to go free while the case was pending.

