Tiffany Lilly-Essix, owner of non-profit Brittanys and Devins Angels, has gathered and stuffed dozens of gift baskets to prepare Lubbock high school seniors for their first experience living away from home. She wants to encourage students not to give up as they make critical first steps in their adult lives.

Community members can nominate special graduating high school seniors completely free by commenting their name here. Any high school senior in Lubbock can be nominated, with nominations closing on Wednesday May 31.

The baskets hold items to prepare them for life as an adult in a dorm or apartment such as: Bath soap, detergent, toothbrushes, toothpaste, paper plates, silverware, towels, pens, pencils, planners, snacks, gift cards, etc.

You can contribute monetarily or with gifts to this effort by calling Lilly-Essix at 806-252-3470 or by emailing brittanyanddevinsangels@gmail.com.

The baskets will be presented to seniors Saturday June 3 at Patterson Library at 4:00 p.m.