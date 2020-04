Lubbock, TEXAS – Anyone is welcome to come out to ‘Adopt a senior’ on their Facebook page so that they can make their at-home experience special. All you have to do is join the Facebook page, pick out a senior that has not been adopted and give them gifts, letters or anything you want.

There has already been more than 500 seniors adopted but they have more than 100 still waiting to find a match.

To find out more information go to the page here or message Tammie King.