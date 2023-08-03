Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 3, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Adventure Park is set to host the End of Summer Fun Fest and Beach Party on August 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 5110 29th Drive. The event will benefit the Lubbock Aquarium.

The press release said that families and their pets can enjoy a fun-filled day of cars, food trucks, live music and a variety of beach activities. Fun fest will also feature local vendors from the Lubbock community.

The event is $12.99 per person or free with a Fun Pass.

You can purchase your ticket here.