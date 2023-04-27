LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Aquarium will have Shark Show Encounter at its 5th Annual Petfest to benefit Lubbock Aquarium on April 29 and April 30, according to a press release.

The event will be held at Adventure Park at 5100 29th Drive in Lubbock.

The festival will have multiple Shark Shows each day, said the release. On April 29, the show times will be at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

On April 30 the show times will be at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

There will be food and business vendors throughout the festival.

Tickets purchased for the festival will also include “Adventure Towers attraction and entry to Adventure Park.”

The festival will have other activities for children, adults and pets with the main attraction being the Shark Show, said the release.

According to the release, 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Aquarium. If you are interested in attending the event, tickets can be purchased here: Petfest & Shark Show Tickets.