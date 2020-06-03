African American pastors in Lubbock issue joint statement on the murder of George Floyd

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock area pastors issued a brief statement “in unity” concerning the murder of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee down on Floyd’s neck for a little less than 10 minutes. Floyd died. Chauvin has been arrested and was charged with murder. On Tuesday, officials announced that Three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Protests in Lubbock have been largely peaceful. Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell joined the 100 Black Men of West Texas in a silent walk to remember George and others who died as the result of police brutality.

The following is the statement from African-American Pastors.

Lubbock Area African American Pastors’ Response to Murder of Mr. George Floyd

Over the course of the last several days, we have been overwhelmed by the tragic and vivid video footage of the final moments of Mr. George Floyd’s life. With dismay, we listened to him beg for mercy and plead for help and relief. Our hearts blead and were over flooded with sorrow as he cried out for his mother and sputtered out the names of other loved ones.

The senseless disregard and inhumane actions of the former Minneapolis police officers that ended in Mr. Floyd’s death have caused a reverberation and ripple effect across this country, and indeed around the globe. Although Lubbock is 1,135 miles away from Minneapolis, we too are impacted.

It is an unfortunate reality that incidents such as this brings harm to the very principles upon which America purports to stand. It diminishes and denigrates the constitutional premise of liberty and justice for all. It severs the ideals and hope of equality, peace, unity and the pursuit of happiness.

Although there is no condoning of detrimental looting and other destructive behaviors, it is understandable that many are angry and are seeking resolve. It is time to move beyond anger to peaceful and productive action. We must put aside divisive political posturing and unite under a common cause. Courage and commitment is required, if change is to be experienced. Our existence and the future of our nation depend on it.

Individually none of us can eradicate the prevalence of hatred, bigotry, prejudice and racism from the world, yet each of us can do our part to ensure that these vile cancers do not fester within us. We can hold those who violate basic human and civil rights accountable. Collaboratively, we can work to ensure that fairness, decency, and respect for all, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, country of origin and other differences are the American standard.

This must be a unified effort. We call upon every pastor and religious leader within the local

faith community to join us in meaningful and constructive dialogue that will lead to actions

toward true progress. Our unity will foster a shared commitment towards a greater value of all

lives.

We pray for the family and friends of Mr. Floyd. We pray for justice. We pray for peace. We

pray for unity. We pray for America.

In Unity,

Superintendent Joseph Dickerson

Living Word Church

Pastor Jimmy Doss

New Generation Community Church

Superintendent Johnny Evans

Evans Chapel Church of God in Christ (Morton)

Dr. S.E. Fields

St. John Baptist Church

Pastor R. Foster

Unity Baptist Church

Pastor A. Quron Hairston

Emmanuel Church of God in Christ (Plainview)

Pastor Charles Hankson

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church (Lorenzo)

Superintendent W. David Haynes

Christ Temple Church of God in Christ

Pastor Michael & Lady Cathy Hudson

New Life House of Praise (Brownfield)

Pastor Billy D. Huey

Faith Deliverance Church Without Walls

Superintendent Rufus Hunter

Prayer House Church of God in Christ (Lamesa)

Rev. Kenneth Jackson

New Light Baptist Church

Overseer J. Jerome Johnson, Sr.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church (Plainview)

Pastor J. Jerome Johnson, Jr.

Mount Gilead Baptist Church

Pastor Ben Alexander

Holy Temple Church of God of Christ (Levelland)

Overseer Don Armstead

DWA Foreign Missions

Pastor Deshun Avery

First Progressive Baptist Church

Rev. Adana Bean

Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church

Pastor W.R. Bolton, Jr.

Bethel Baptist Church (Abernathy)

Pastor Larry Brooks

Community Baptist Church

Pastor Kenneth Burns

Divine Love Baptist Church

Superintendent Ruben Caro

Tree of Life Church of God in Christ

Bishop Leonard Chatham

Full Armor Ministries

Pastor Jermaine L. Cleaveland

St. John Baptist Church (Lamesa)

Pastor Daryl Collins

Agape Temple Church of God in Christ

Pastor J.T. Cotton

One Way Church of God in Christ

Rev. Hiawatha Culver, Jr.

Rising Star Baptist Church

Apostle Mark Culver

Word of Truth Christian Fellowship

Pastor W.D. Davis

Lyons Chapel Baptist Church

Pastor Justin Lawrence

Faith First House of Hope

Pastor Kennith Lawrence, Sr.

Dominion Holy Ghost Deliverance Tabernacle

Pastor Billy Moore

Greater Works Church of God in Christ



Superintendent Chris Moore

Victory in Praise Christian Fellowship



Pastor/Teacher G. Moore

Pleasant Groove Baptist Church (Tahoka)

Pastor Tyrone Moore

True Identity Fellowship



Pastor C.C. Peoples

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church (Slaton)

Pastor Cory S. Powell

New Dimensions Tabernacle



Pastor Vernon Rose

Greater St. James Baptist Church

Pastor Glenn Samuels

New Millennium Baptist Church

Pastor Michael Session

Trinity Church of God in Christ (Levelland)

Pastor Larry Slaughter

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church

Pastor Venus Smitherman

Greater St. Mark Baptist Church

Pastor Ray Travenia

St. John Baptist Church (Littlefield)

Pastor Alfred Washington

Resurrected Zoe Life Ministries

Bishop William H. Watson, III

Texas Northwest Jurisdiction Church of God

Alexander Chapel Church of God in Christ

Pastor R. Well

New Zion Baptist Church

Pastor Michael White, II

Pilgrim Baptist Church

Pastor L.V. Witherspoon

Mt. Zion Baptist Church (New Home)