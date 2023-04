LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock bar “The Blue Light” announced on its website rapper Afroman was scheduled to perform at the venue in August.

According to the website, the performance was scheduled to take place Friday, August 23.

Afroman shot to fame in the early 2000’s with the song “Because I Got High.”

The website stated the concert would take place from 9:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

Tickets are expected to cost $30 while meet and greets are expected to cost $50.