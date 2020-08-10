After 16th surgery, little boy in Lubbock hospital wants something specific for his 5th birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 4-year-old boy from Snyder just endured an operation for the 16th time on Sunday. He will need at least one more – maybe two in the near future. His name is Kaison Jax Garza and he has one request for his 5th birthday on August 31. He wants birthday cards.

His dad, Robert Garza, said he was born with spina bifida, Chiari malformation, Hydrocephalus and atonic bladder.

“He’s doing okay. He’s in and out of it,” said Robert. As of Monday, Kaison remained in a Lubbock hospital.

Robert also said, “He needed surgery the day he was born.”

Kaison suffered three strokes since he was born. Despite the setbacks, Robert said Kaison walks and talks. He loves Legos and Ryan’s Mystery Playdate on Nickelodeon.

Kaison received 120 cards, Robert said as of Monday. Cards can be mailed to:

Kaison Jax Garza

3718 Austin Avenue

Snyder, Texas 79549

The family has also created a GoFundMe account to help with ongoing medical and travel expenses.