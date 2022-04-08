LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Community Theater’s director Jay Brown announced his retirement. After working with the theater for the past 20 years, Brown said it was time for a new chapter.

While Brown has directed 41 productions with the Lubbock Community theater, he has also directed plays with various schools across the South Plains. Brown collectively has overseen 91 productions over the last 50 years.

“The first play I ever directed–well co-directed–in the Lubbock area was in 1971,” Brown said.

Directed and worked with thousands of theater students over the years, Brown said he could not remember a time without the stage. It’s been one of the biggest parts of his life and career.

“The Lubbock Community Theater has played a huge part in my life … Over my long, long life span. I hope there have been people that have seen my work, who learn from it and laughed at it and cried over it, and thought, ‘I would like to do this myself,’” Brown said. “I’m one of those lucky people whose vocation and application are the same.”

Brown said that he didn’t like to use the word ‘retirement’ to describe his time with the community theater coming to a close. Instead, he sees this as more of starting a new chapter in his life. He also said he might remain with the theater world in one fashion or another.

“I’m moving on to the next stage. I don’t necessarily like the word retirement,” Brown said. “I’m going to take a little while off–regroup. I will be doing theater somewhere of some sort. I can’t imagine not doing it. I love it.”