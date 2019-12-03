After a decade of collecting thousands of gifts for Toys for Tots, a couple is handing over the reins

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mr. and Mrs. Baker have a heart forgiving.

“Every child needs a Christmas,” said David Baker.

It all started ten years ago, partnering with Dollar General to collect donations for Toys for Tot.

“It takes a day, day and a half to make all 26 stores and its 180 miles,” said David.

Now, years later, raising a total of more than 34,000 toys over the years.

“Sometimes we will run into a single mom or single day that have been recipients for Toys for Tots and it makes it worth wild,” said David.

The cause has a special place in their hearts.

“We went around and dug in dumpsters to get toys that are fixable and that is where our kids Christmas come from and we swore then that no child would ever be without Christmas and that’s how all this all got started,” said Lavell.

Now having to make the hard decision to give the reigns over to someone else.

“We choose to give it up but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to go out and help collect for it because we will never stop giving,” said Lavell.

If you want to help give to their cause, go to any local Dollar General in the area.