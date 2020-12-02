After brief freedom, Lubbock man charged with murder back in jail

Photo of Oscar Cerna from the Lubbock County Detention Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man who was charged in a 2017 murder was put back in jail weeks after he posted bond, court records show.

Oscar Diaz Cerna, 26, posted a $30,000 bond on November 4. He was arrested again on Monday and his bond was set at $250,000.

Cerna was indicted for the murder of Jacob Wayne Duffee, 30, his former boss.

Duffee was last seen in September 2017. His body was found on November 1, 2017 at 44th Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Cerna in 2017. Photo from Lubbock County Detention Center.

Cerna was arrested and charged with Duffee’s murder after a witness told police Cerna confessed to a family member about shooting a man in the face.

Cerna also asked a family member to help him dispose of the body, per court records.

The Duffee family was upset and worried while Cerna was out of jail. They felt like a $30,000 bond was too low for murder.