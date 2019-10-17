After Hocutt fine, former Red Raider asks Big 12 to remove his football accolades

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, former Red Raider football player Brandon Carter took to Facebook to let the Big 12 Conference know he is frustrated with their decision to fine Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt.

The $25,000 fine against Hocutt came after he made public comments about an illegal snap call in overtime of the football game between Texas Tech and Baylor on October 12.

RELATED STORY: Prior to Hocutt fine, Texas Tech told Big 12 there was no sportsmanship violation

“In light of the recent situation between Texas Tech and the Big 12, it is clear to me that the Big 12 has no plan to correct their officiating so that this doesn’t happen in future contests,” said Carter, in his post. “Your resolution was to fine my AD for your blatant misconduct.”

He goes on to say that he is formally asking the Big 12 to remove all of the accolades awarded to him during his career at Texas Tech.

“An award from the #Big12 is not an honor,” he said, in the post.