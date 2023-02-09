LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, a Lubbock man involved in a deadly 2018 Easter Sunday crash, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. He was sentenced to two years in State Jail with credit for time already served.

Douglas Sowell was one of the drivers in a crash on 19th Street and Vicksburg Avenue that killed 80-year-old Jack Rudolph Wages.

Sowell was arrested at the time of the crash, but not for the crash.

Previous story: Driver From Deadly Crash Jailed, But Not for The Crash

According to jail records, he was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.

Told to stop, driver accelerated with man pinned against vehicle, deputies say

Court documents showed that Sowell also has charges in Randall County.