LUBBOCK, Texas– John Pelley, Ph.D. has announced that he will be stepping down after more than 50 years of service with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center.

He joined the Texas Tech School of Medicine in 1972 to begin a research program in biochemistry and to teach biochemistry as well. Pelley went off to say, “I arrived with research interest in biochemistry and I’m leaving with research interest in education.”

Pelley has many contributions to medical education; he was awarded the AOA Robert J. Glaser Distinguished Award in 2010 at the annual AAMC meeting. He also presented a TED talk in 2014, “Body Building for the Brain,” and authored an invited chapter on Learning Styles in an education textbook.

The TTUHSC Lubbock campus has expanded throughout time with Pelley’s 51 years at the school of medicine. What started off as nothing, but dirt lots where Pelley and other students and faculty parked, it has evolved into an academic classroom building, university center, academic event center and where the Texas Tech Physicians clinics currently sit as well.

“We have a sense of community,” Pelley said. “When you walk in, if you’re a new student, you feel you belong, There is a place for you. The faculty that come here are like the feeling of collaboration they see in the community here. That is something I feel I was a part of.”