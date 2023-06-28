LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle burglary on Wednesday morning ended in officers and the Lubbock Fire Rescue’s dive team searching for “property” in a lake near Charles A. Guy Park, LPD told EverythingLubbock.com.

At 5:38 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of 93rd Street for the burglary. After a search of the area, two people were located at Miami Avenue and 93rd.

The two ran into the park where LPD said they appeared to have thrown something into the lake

Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team search lake for property after burglary, chase. (Nexstar/Staff)

LFR’s dive team was called in to search the lake and authorities were still searching as of 8:30 a.m. LPD said it would “be a while before we have any additional information.”

At 11:14 a.m., LFR tweeted out that the property had been recovered and turned over to LPD.