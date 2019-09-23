After shooting, TTU community mourns loss of former basketball player

The Texas Tech family faces tragic news for the second day in a row as Andre Emmett, 37, was shot and killed outside his home in Dallas early Monday morning. Emmett played basketball for Texas Tech from 2000 to 2004.

RELATED STORY: Texas Tech Athletics mourns the passing of E.J. Holub

According to Dallas police, Emmett was sitting in his car when two unknown suspects came up to him, one of the suspects had a gun.

Shortly after, there was a fight between Emmett and the suspects. Police said the suspect shot Emmett as he tried to run away. A passerby found Emmett several feet from his home and called 9-1-1.

Emmett was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to authorities. Police say witnesses describe one of the suspects as a thin black male wearing a red hat.

As news spread through the Texas Tech community, many are feeling the impact of Emmett’s sudden death.

Chris Cook, with Texas Tech communications and marketing, said he worked closely with the former basketball player.

“He was a special, special guy, just a great personality, we went in August to see the play in Dallas,” Cook said. “Seeing him on the court he’s smiling, working hard.”

Cook said he’ll never forget what a great person he was on and off the court.

“Andre was special, as talented as he was, he was even nicer and even more genuine and humble and never let the success get to his head,” Cook said.