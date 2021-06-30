After some setbacks, TxDOT hopeful I-27 lanes will reopen near the end of July

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s no secret that driving can be dangerous.

“November 7, 2000 was the last time that Texas had a fatality-free day on its roadways,” said Spokesperson for TxDOT, Dianah Ascencio.

But TxDOT is trying to make one of Lubbock’s highways a little safer.

“What we are hoping is that it’s going to eliminate any kind of traffic crossing over to oncoming traffic, reducing crashes, fatalities, and injuries. Our goal is to make our roadways as safe as possible,” said Ascencio.

To do that they have been building a concrete and cable barrier on I-27 from Lubbock all the way to Plainview.

In the Lubbock area, they have blocked off one lane on either side of the highway for construction. However, the lanes were supposed to be reopened in the Spring of 2021.

“They are working steadily. They have had some setbacks recently with the rain we’ve gotten in the last few weeks. Sometimes construction is slowed by mother nature but the crew are continuing to work,” said Ascencio.

They now hope to open at least one lane of traffic by the end of July. The entire project is still set to be completed in October of this year.

But for now, crews are on the road to make I-27 safer than ever.

“We have been down to two lanes in this portion for quite awhile and we appreciate the public’s patience and hopefully they will stick with us and be patient with us a little while longer. Hopefully they can see the light at the end of the tunnel as we near completion,” said Ascencio.

When the project is done there will not only be a new concrete barrier, but upgraded drainage and lights on the road. The whole project cost over $34 million.