After stolen checks, burglary and setting a building on fire, man arrested, court records reveal

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lamesa man was arrested Monday for fraud and arson, among other charges, and was awaiting trial for the incident that occurred in August 2020.

According to an arrest warrant, an individual spoke to investigators about how Deven Oran Bomar, 34, broke into a building in Lubbock, stole identities, computers, checks, credit cards and set the building on fire.

According to the warrant, the law office of Whitten, Strange and Walker was burglarized and burned August 11, 2020.

Bomar gave checks to the individual to fill out and cash with the agreement that half of the money would be given to Bomar, the arrest warrant said.

That individual attempted to cash a check at King’s Convenience Store, 2117 50th Street, and at Melek Buddy’s Check Cashing, 518 50th Street. But the warrant said he was unsuccessful.

Then, the individual cashed a check for $200 at the Walmart customer service desk at 11415 Quaker Avenue. Shortly after, the individual tried to cash a $1,200 check at Ace Cash Express, 4646 34th Street, but he was unsuccessful, according to the warrant.

The individual saw a Fire Marshal Office investigator at the Ace Cash Express when he was leaving, so he threw the checks out onto 34th Street near Coronado High School, the warrant said.

Additionally, the individual told investigators the checks were stolen from a law firm.

The individual also told investigators that Bomar used a stolen credit card to buy a bow, arrows and a target.

The warrant said Bomar was not located in August 2020. He was arrested Monday on charges of fraud, burglary of a building out of Midland County, theft of property out of Midland County, accident involving damage and interfering with a police animal, according to jail records.

Bomar remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Tuesday.