After teen girl went missing from Lubbock, the suspect “is a danger to the community” federal magistrate says

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A federal magistrate in Michigan ordered John Thomas Boukamp, 20, be turned over to federal custody in Texas – more specifically that he be turned over to face a criminal complaint in Lubbock.

Boukamp was charged and arrested on Sunday, November 22 – specifically, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. A 14-year-old girl was reported missing in Lubbock. She was reunited with her family after Boukamp’s arrest in Alden, Michigan.

Boukamp faces up to life in prison if convicted, according to a statement from federal prosecutors.

On Wednesday, the magistrate ruled, “The Court also finds, as explained on the record, that the government has sustained its burden by clear and convincing evidence that he is a danger to the community.”

The criminal complaint against Boukamp in Lubbock remained sealed as of the time of this report.