After two women murdered, Lubbock grand jury accuses man of capital murder

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, a man was indicted for “capital murder multiple” in Lubbock County related to the cold cases of Cynthia Palacio and Linda Trevino Carbajal.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had previously said the two cases are related to each other.

On Monday, April 19, 2004, the body of Carbajal was discovered on a rural dirt road in northern Lubbock County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

“Carbajal had suffered blunt force injuries and had been strangled. Carbajal was a resident of Lubbock, Texas, and was 21 years old at the time of her death,” DPS said.

Carbajal’s murder was also linked to the July 2003 murder of Cynthia Palacio.

Back in September, officials confirmed that Andy Castillo, 57, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with Palacio’s cold case.

In January, McClennan County deputies along with Lubbock Police arrested Andy Castillo, 57, at his home in Lubbock after he was accused of cyberstalking at least five Waco-area real estate agents, according to officials.

Deputies said they found messages threatening sexual assault against women and children during their investigation. Castillo sent the messages to people in 10 different states and at least 20 cities.

Investigators believe the harassment took place for at least a year.

Castillo remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Tuesday.

