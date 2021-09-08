After winning state title, New Deal baseball coach Jason Ybarra resigns

NEW DEAL, Texas — New Deal Baseball Coach Jason Ybarra resigned effective September 4. New Deal ISD provided a copy of the resignation letter to EverythingLubbock.com in response to an open records request.

The resignation was signed on the very same day it took effect. It did not explain the reasoning for the sudden departure. As of late Wednesday morning, Ybarra’s teaching certificate with the State of Texas remained valid according to the website for the State Board for Educator Certification.

Ybarra’s Twitter account was deactivated. His email and staff information was removed from the New Deal ISD website.

Ybarra led the Lions to a state championship last spring. They were the first Lubbock-area team to win a state baseball title since 1996.

Below is the plain text of the letter.

Date: September 4, 2021

To: Matt Reed, Superintendent of New Deal ISD

From: Jason Ybarra, Teacher/Coach

RE: Resignation from Employment with New Deal ISD

Please permit this letter to serve as my resignation in all capacities of my employment with New Deal Independent School District, by whom I am presently employed, to be effective on September 4, 2021.

I request my resignation be accepted in accordance with the foregoing.

In witness whereof, I have here unto affixed my signature:

Jason Ybarra

In accordance with district policy, I hereby accept your resignation.

Superintendent

On September 4, 2021, I received an executed copy of this resignation and notice of acceptance of my resignation.

Jason Ybarra

New Deal made a statement on Tuesday concerning an investigation into a staffer. However, no name was released.

(Phil Mayer contributed to this report.)