Aftermath of winter storm causing water supply issues, leaks in Garza and Crosby Co.

GARZA and CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — Water supply issues, outages and leaks were reported in Garza and Crosby County on Saturday, according to social media posts by local municipalities and law enforcement.

The Garza County Sheriff’s Office reported the county’s water supply was depleting rapidly and was asking residents to conserve.

GCSO reported on Friday that the main water lines coming into Post from Slaton were still frozen in some areas and may have leaks.

The Crosby County Sheriff’s Office reported water was off throughout the county and that a supply tank was also depleting rapidly.

Leaks and outages were also being reported in Crosbyton and Ralls.

Not all locations in Crosby County were having issues. The City of Lorenzo reported their tanks were full and water pressure was normal.

Efforts were being made in both counties to provide bottled water to residents.

