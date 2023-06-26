LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your Ag Journal Forecast for the week of June 19 from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Triple-digit heat will remain in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through at least Thursday as high pressure continues to dominate our forecast. The high pressure area will shift eastward by the end of the week, which should allow us to start cooling down by Friday. “Cooler” weather will return over the weekend and early next week with more seasonable high temperatures. Long-range forecast models show isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances returning to our region during the late afternoon and evenings Friday through Monday.

Highs in the triple-digits will continue through at last Thursday. We’ll start to cool down some on Friday with highs dropping back to a range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Daytime highs will range from the lower to the middle 90s Saturday through Monday.



Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 70s Tuesday through Friday mornings. Morning lows on Saturday and Sunday will range from the middle 60s to the very low 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, June 26)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

We continue to see improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.