Ag Journal Forecast: Week of October 21st

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The parents of Crestview Elementary School students received a message on Monday that this year’s Pumpkin Patch event was canceled.

Parents of the students at Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School were also notified on Monday that the Mobile Pumpkin Patch event this week is canceled. The Lubbock-area farm that was going to provide pumpkins cannot do it this year because of an October 12 freeze.