LUBBOCK, Texas – Ag Texas Farm Credit Services dedicated their workday Tuesday to delivering meals to local firefighters as a way to thank them for their service.

Ag Texas serves many of the area’s first responders, and as America continues to reflect on the twenty-one years since 9/11, they thought this would be the perfect opportunity to say, “thank you.”

“Farmers and ranchers, I mean, they provide food, and they provide the clothing that we have. Our first responders and police officers, firefighters, everyone… They provide for us,” said Michelle McCallick, the Executive Resource Analyst.

They got some boxes together filled with good brisket and all the “fixins,” not to sell, but to serve more than 100 local firefighters in 19 fire houses.

VP Financial Analyst Blake Childress said 10 briskets were smoked, along with 10 gallons of baked beans. Also in the box was potato salad and bread. He added that this was the first time they had done something like this for first responders.

For the past week and since Sunday, America has chosen to never forget the terrorist attacks on 9/11. 21 years later, remembering those lost along with the 343 firefighters that were killed in the line of duty.

Ag Texas said supporting all those who serve in the line of duty shouldn’t stop here, and it’s something all companies and groups should consider.

“We may not cross paths all the time. So, this brings us all together. And then we can also give back to our community and show our appreciation there,” Childress explained.

While this was the first time the company did this, they said they’ll strive to continue it every year and hopefully serve all of our first responders in some way.