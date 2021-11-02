Agricultural Awareness Tour in Levelland on Friday, Nov. 5

LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:



The Agriculture Committee of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce will host the Ag Awareness Tour, Friday, November 5 in Hockley County. The purpose of the tour is to make citizens aware of the significant impact agriculture has on the area. The Ag Committee hosts this event every odd year and is open to anyone wanting to know more about agriculture and it’s processes. White cotton fields are abundant all over the South Plains and the Ag Committee want attendees to have a hands on experience knowing the steps for cotton production from seed to end product. In addition, tours of by products of the cotton, grain and peanut industry will be highlighted.



Agricultural Awareness Tour Friday, November 5, 2021

Presented by the Ag Committee of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce

7:00 am Breakfast at South Plains Implement 601 E Hwy 114 Hosted by South Plains Implement

7:30 am Board Bus and Depart for Ag Products 1001 1st Street Step on Tour Guides: Kerry Siders & Wes Utley, Texas A & M Agri-Life Extension

7:45 am Tour Ag Products

8:30 am Depart for Penny Newman Grain 2114 Progressive Place

8:45 am Tour Penny Newman Grain

9:30 am Depart for EnviroTech 2119 Progressive Place

9:45 am Tour EnviroTech

10:45 am Depart for United Cotton Growers Gin 3969 E EM 1585

11:15 am Tour United Cotton Growers Gin

12:15 pm Depart for South Plains Implement

12:15 pm Lunch at South Plains Implement Hosted by Ag Texas Farm Credit Agri Business Partners Updates & Industry’s Impact Matt McDonald-History of Compress David Drake-South Plains Implement

1:15pm Tour Completed

Tour is free and available to anyone interested in learning more about agriculture in Hockley County. MUST RSVP by calling Chamber of Commerce at 806-894-3157.

