LUBBOCK, Texas — With warmer weather on the horizon, air conditioning experts are warning homeowners to do their maintenance now during the spring to make sure their units can keep up with the high demand in the summer.

Owner and operator for On the double heating and cooling, Josh Brown said there are many things you can do to keep up with your air conditioning unit to make sure it can handle the heat, one is keeping up with the bi-annual maintenance cleanings in the Fall and Spring, beating the summer and winter crowds.

“One of the most crucial maintenance you can do is your spring cleaning,” Brown said. “A lot of people think it’s just washing it and cleaning out the coil, that is one of the things, but the other thing that’s important is when that thing kicks on and off, there’s a lot of vibration and over time there’s a lot of wire inside that system that we need to check to make sure that everything is connected well.”

Brown said even the smallest infractions can cause a unit to overwork to run, which may cause it to go out sooner.

“There’s a couple of electrical devices that we check to make sure they’re not failing or getting worn to where it could end up ruining the motor.

Brown said the key to keeping your unit up and running for the average life span of an air-conditioning unit (15-20 years) is being efficient with your unit. He suggests checking the insulation in your home, which could keep the house cooler.

“We blow in more insulation in people’s homes to get it more efficient, less run time on your system, we’ll reduce the amount of repairs or breakdowns that could possibly happen by getting the overall home more efficient, and a lot people miss out on that,” Brown said.

As for what you can do for maintenance on your own, Brown recommends changing filters regularly and learning which one is the best fit for your home.

“Change the filters regularly every month or every other month,” Brown said. “If it’s a two-inch [filter] every three months, once it’s a larger filter four inches or more, you want to change that either quarterly or bi-annual, it just depends on the foot traffic in your home.”

Brown also said to leave the bi-annual cleanings to the professionals, to help prolong your unit’s lifetime.

“You really want to hire a professional to come out and use the proper cleaners, we use a specialized cleaner that really pulls out the dirt and then it leaves the slicker service and here in Lubbock, it gets really dirty,” Brown said. “Inside that coil, we check those things, so we make sure that they’re at the right levels, so it doesn’t ruin your motors.”