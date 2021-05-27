Air Force Academy cadets come to Littlefield to fly gliders — planes with no engines

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — A sailplane shoots across the sky over the Littlefield Municipal Airport — the sleek white flying machine striking a sharp juxtaposition against the blue.

It was time for takeoff for a dozen cadets with the United States Air Force Academy’s Sailplane Racing Team.

“You just create your own roller coaster,” Cadet Second Class Nikita Webb, member of USAFA’s Sailplane Racing Team, said.

For more than 30 years, the Air Force Academy has been sending the team to Littlefield, about 45 minutes Northwest of Lubbock, TX, to sharpen cadets’ cross-country flying skills and to prepare for racing competitions. The team says the town (pop. roughly 6,000 people) is actually one of the best places around the country to practice taking to the sky. The flat terrain and West Texas wind help make it an ideal spot.

“There’s great weather, there’s very little air traffic in the air … [The cadets] may end up having to land out in a field — and it turns out there’s a lot of great fields to land in around here,” Captain Matthew Bell, Director of Advanced Soaring Operations at USAFA, 94th Flying Training Squadron, said.

The training has been happening nearly every year since 1989 as a part of a partnership with the airport and the Caprock Soaring Club, which sponsors and helps the cadets during the training.

The cadets practice soaring in sailplanes — otherwise known as gliders. The flying machines look straight out of a space movie, but there’s one catch to flying them.

“You’re up there without an engine,” Captain Bell said.

The gliders can go up thousands of feet and stay in the air for six hours — all without an engine.

“It can be quite peaceful, and other times it can be quite a challenge,” Bell said.

The gliders are all about the weather, the wind and what’s called thermals, rising air that comes off the ground and helps the plane climb.

But if Mother Nature changes her mind, you could be in trouble.



“If we’re really, really high up there, like 17,000 or 17,500 feet, you’ll look out of the canopy, and you’ll be like, ‘Wow! Yeah, we’re pretty far up, and I have about three inches of plastic between me and that,” Cadet Second Class Garrett Dean, member of the Sailplane Racing Team, said.

But how does a plane take off without an engine?

“We take another plane, tie a rope to the back of it, put that rope on the front of our plane, and they drag us into the air. Then, once we’re [sufficiently airborne], we’ll pull a little lever that releases us, and then, we’re free to go fly,” Dean said.



Up in the air in the glider after that release, all you can hear is the wind — no engine noise, no screeching jet. The Air Force Academy uses glider training to teach future pilots the fundamentals of flying.

Twenty-one-year-old cadet Walker Carroll knows that firsthand.

“It’s extremely rewarding coming back after a five-hour flight, and I’m like, ‘wow, I did that by myself,'” Carroll said

His father also attended the Air Force Academy, and he trained on gliders in the same program 32 years ago — two generations learning to soar in Littlefield.

“I almost feel like I’m a member of the team again … They’re the best of the best,” John Carroll, a pilot and Air Force Academy graduate, said.