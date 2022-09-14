(Logo provided in a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico)

The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base:

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The Air Force Civil Engineer Center released a recorded update of the Department of the Air Force’s on-going actions to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base.

The seventh public update is available for viewing here.

AFCEC is determining the most secure and effective way to reinstate live public updates and anticipates hosting December’s update virtually.

Public questions and feedback are welcomed and can be sent to 27SOCES.cannon.rpm@us.af.mil.

For more information, to view informational slides, or quarterly meeting video archive, please visit: www.cannon.af.mil/Environmental.

