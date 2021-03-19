Airbnb hosts say bookings are bouncing back as statewide restrictions are removed

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s no secret that the hotel and tourism industry in Lubbock was hit hard by the pandemic.

“I mean, [people] come from all over. That’s what’s really cool! I mean who would have ever thought, Lubbock, Texas?” said Brenda, an Airbnb host who asked us not to use her last name.

A few months into 2020, people who host on Airbnb were feeling the strain of an unlikely visitor, COVID-19.

“I mean, when covid suddenly became a threat to us locally, we had a number of people cancel,” said Airbnb host Angela Blackwell. “Like a 40 percent drop between 2019 and 2020.”

At the peak of the pandemic, Airbnb reported their bookings were down nationwide by as much as 85 percent. Many hosts choosing to switch to long term rentals over the short term to lessen their risk to the virus

Angela and Jonathan Blackwell and Kent Giblin both Airbnb their spare rooms, meaning bringing strangers into their houses suddenly became a bit more concerning.

“I was considering extending our booking minimum, so we didn’t have too many people coming and going,” said Angela.

Giblin found other ways to keep his distance.

“They basically have the whole front of the house, and I live in the back, so it’s minimal contact,” said Giblin.

With the vaccine becoming more and more available and folks starting to travel again, hosts say their bookings have picked back up to where they were before the pandemic.

“I mean, I have bookings clear though – it’s not constant, but it’s enough – through June,” said Brenda.

As business picks back up, hosts are ready to give folks a place to stay, live, or just escape for a little while.