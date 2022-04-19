LUBBOCK, Texas – Federal officials put a stop to the mask mandate in public transportation, giving travelers one less thing to worry about when packing.

“I think it’s a lot more comfortable traveling and everything so I’m good with it,” said one airport traveler.

Travelers on public transit can ride unmasked, something they haven’t done in about two years.

“It makes me feel good knowing that it’s lifted just because I feel like COVID is going away. It’s nice to be able to just get back to normal life. You know, we’ve all been kicked around due to COVID and I think that eventually we have to get back to normal,” said an airport traveler.

Some passengers still choose to wear one.

“I think that it’s good because it means that we’re making progress but also makes me a little worried because I still don’t know where everyone’s been or where they’re going or anything like that so I bought one just in case,” said an airport traveler.

The mandated lift is not only for airports but also Citibuses. The City of Lubbock has since updated their mask policy following recent court rulings, stating in a press release, “As a result of a court order, effective immediately and as of April 18, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order requiring masks on public transit systems and transportation hubs is no longer in effect.”

Due to the recent nature of the ruling, some Citibus vehicles and facilities might still have some signage stating “No Mask, No Ride.” Passengers ARE NOT required to wear a mask, but may if they choose.”

Federal officials previously extended the mandate until at least May 3rd but are now considered optional when traveling.

“I mean I’m just glad I don’t have to stress about ‘oh, I forgot my mask,’ so it feels good to not have to worry about that anymore and continue on with how our life was back to normal,” said an airport traveler.