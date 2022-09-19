LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant provided more information Monday about the shooting and killing of Alexandria Garcia, 22, over the weekend. Police released a statement Saturday morning saying a woman with a gunshot wound was brought to Covenant Medical Center in a private vehicle.

“Lifesaving efforts were preformed but Alexandria Garcia succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased,” an arrest warrant said.

Police on Saturday evening announced the arrest of Lee McKine, Jr., 31, for murder.

Police also said McKine had an altercation with other people at a business in the area of 50th Street and Research Boulevard. LPD said McKine fired a gun at the business and then followed three people in a vehicle as they drove away.

The warrant revealed the nature of the business as an after-hours club. Police talked to witnesses to figure out what happened.

“The victim and several other individuals left the area of the club in a vehicle,” the warrant said. “The victim and the other individuals drove all the way to the 4600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway when they began to be shot at. Once the driver observed that Alexandria Garcia had been shot he drove to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.”

A portion of the warrant said:

Surveillance video from around the after-hours club showed the altercation and a black male carrying an AK style pistol walking around in the front of the club. The black male walks out of camera view. It appears several shots were fired out of camera view due to other individual’s reactions. Numerous 7.62×39 (AK) casings were recovered in the area where the black male was seen walking to. The black male then walks back into camera view still holding the AK pistol. The black male then got into a dark colored Ford Mustang with two known individuals and fled in an aggressive manner out of camera view.

The warrant said the person in the surveillance video matched McKine. According to online jail records, he was arrested by sheriff’s deputies near the intersection of County Road 6900 and County Road 1340. McKine remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday on a $500,000 bond.