Alamo Draft House prepares for re-opening

LUBBOCK, Texas — Alamo Draft House has been closed for the past five months due to the pandemic. They announced they would be reopening Thursday with several new safety protocols in place – in addition to some new films as well.

Dinner and a movie. The two main components that make Alamo Draft House an especially iconic film-watching experience. However, over the past few months, this hasn’t been the case.

“The most exciting thing is being able to offer all these great movies and the wonderful Alamo service to all of our guests again,” said General Manager Alvine Vielleux. “That’s been the biggest heartache here is just those five months of going without having all these wonderful guests and all of our team members inside the building.”

Management explained they have enhanced their safety and cleaning protocols and have spent time ensuring all staff members are trained in proper cleaning and sanitization. All staff, servers and customers will be required to wear a mask in the building and will have to get their temperatures checked.

“We did add a new position called the safety crew – so it’s just team members who are going around constantly cleaning, sanitizing those high touch point areas like countertops and door handles,” said Vielleux.

Alamo management said they would continue to offer all of their same food and drink services before, during and after the film. Customers will not have to wear a mask when eating or while watching the film. Audience members will also exit the theater by row to minimize interaction.

“As long as you’re not walking around in the common area, you can definitely enjoy your film with your mask off,” said Vielleux.

The theaters will only be seated at 50 percent capacity. They have also implemented buffer seating between guests to maintain social distancing.

“If you purchase your tickets online, you purchase say your group of two guests coming in, automatically online, those two seats that are on either side of you that are open, they’re no longer available,” said Vielleux.

They currently do not have any large events planned as they adjust to their new normal. However, Alamo is excited to offer a variety of films – both new ones and classics.

“There’s certainly an exciting slate coming out,” said Vice President of Operations Ed Dodds. “We have the new ‘Mutants’ that opens next week, and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenant’ opens Labor Day weekend, which we’re excited about.”

Alamo management said for the first few days they are open, they will only have evening shows, but they hope to implement matinee shows soon.