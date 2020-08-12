Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to reopen Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse on Wednesday announced it would re-open its Lubbock location on August 20.

The following is a press release from Alamo.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is back!

Triple Tap Ventures is pleased to announce plans to reopen the doors of its Lubbock location on Thursday, August 20. Screenings of new films such as UNHINGED, BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY, and BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC will be presented alongside classic movies such as INCEPTION, IRON MAN, and DONNIE DARKO. In the coming weeks, the theater will proudly present Christopher Nolan’s eagerly anticipated blockbuster TENET, alongside a selection of films about time travel.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to what we love to do – bringing guests the best film, food, and drinks all in one seat,” said Neil Billingsley-Michaelsen, CEO and President of Triple Tap Ventures LLC. “In addition, we’ve made a lot of updates to our experience in order to provide the safest and most enjoyable experience possible for our teammates and guests.”

Guests attending screenings at the reopening Lubbock location will be asked to maintain six feet of physical distancing at all times and wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking. Ticket purchases will automatically have at least two “buffer seats” surrounding each party, offering at least six feet of distance between guests.

There will be a dramatic increase in the frequency and thoroughness of all theater cleans, including the disinfection of each auditorium between screening using professional electrostatic sanitization machines that utilize EPA-registered hospital-grade disinfectants. Hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building. In addition a number of other cleanliness and health check processes have been implemented for our team and non-guest areas.

The theater’s menu at reopening will be reduced from our prior offering, with a focus on a number of our favorite freshly made items served in a way that minimizes exposure to the environment or other individuals.

For full details about the steps and precautions being taken to protect guests and team members, please visit www.drafthouse.com/lubbock/covid-safety.