Alamo-Drafthouse temporarily closing Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, The Alamo-Drafthouse movie theater in North Lubbock announced it was temporarily closing its location to help conserve resources during COVID-19, according to its website.

“Due to the lack of upcoming major new releases, we’ve decided the best way to conserve our resources during COVID is to temporarily close our Lubbock franchise location, effective immediately,” the statement reads.

The theater announced this was a terribly difficult and disappointing decision, but it remained confident in its ability to be able to reopen once a steady stream of new releases resume.

