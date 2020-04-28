Alamo Drafthouse Texas locations to remain closed with stay-at-home order lifted

AUSTIN, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse announced Monday that its Texas locations will remain closed after April 30, despite Governor Greg Abbott letting the state’s stay-at-home order expire.

The cinema chain said that it would have to implement new procedures and equipment that would require training, which is why it is not reopening immediately.

We will not be opening our Texas theaters this weekend.



Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly. — #AlamoAtHome (@alamodrafthouse) April 27, 2020

Abbott is allowing restaurants and movie theaters to open at 25 percent capacity starting on May 1.

Alamo Drafthouse has one location in Lubbock, at 120 West Loop 289.