Alamo Drafthouse to temporarily close all locations

AUSTIN, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse announced Monday that it planned to temporarily close all locations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Austin-based company said in a release that all of their company-owned locations would be closed until further notice, along with nearly all of their franchise-owned locations. The company currently has 41 locations nationwide.

The list of stores closing includes one in Lubbock on Loop 289 and Slide Road.

All tickets would be refunded, according to the release.

