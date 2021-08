LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 120 West Loop 289, announced a September 2 reopening date for its Lubbock location.

Originally, it had set a tentative reopening date for September 3.

Movies and showtimes can be found on the Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock website.

According to the website, Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock is hiring servers, a kitchen team, bartenders and box office concierges.

👂👂👂Listen up, Lubbock!



We're coming back Thursday, 9/2 and tickets are now on sale!



Enjoy new releases like CANDYMAN, SHANG-CHI, plus beloved classics like MOONSTRUCK, COMING TO AMERICA, MEAN GIRLS Movie Party, and more!



Head to https://t.co/C4MJN19RsZ for showtimes. pic.twitter.com/1irQH1RvzI — Alamo Lubbock (@alamolubbock) August 18, 2021

