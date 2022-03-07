SEMINOLE, Texas — A New Mexico homicide suspect was arrested in Gaines County Sunday, according to a social medial post by the Seminole Police Department.

According to SPD, officers made a traffic stop in the 700 block of Southeast Pittman Street around 6:25 a.m.

The passenger, who at first refused to identify, had a firearm, a controlled substance and marijuana. He eventually identified himself as Domminick Jeremy Mullen.

Mullen, 21, was found to have outstanding warrants out of New Mexico, including one for homicide.

He was arrested for the outstanding warrants from New Mexico and was also charged for firearm and drug possession by police in Seminole.

The driver, identified as Erica Martinez, 35, was also arrested on drug-related charges.

The following is a press release from the Albuquerque Police Department:

ALBUQUERQUE – A fourth homicide suspect, the alleged shooter in the April 2021 murder of Ryan Saavedra Jr., was arrested today in Texas.

Dominic Mullen, 21, was wanted for his role in a drug-related robbery that resulted in the 2021 murder of Saavedra at a West Side park. He was arrested today [Sunday] by the Seminole Texas Police Department on the Albuquerque murder warrant.

Albuquerque police have charged 5 people in connection with Saavedra’s murder.

Arianna Hawkins is accused of setting up a drug transaction through social media with the intention or robbing Saavedra and his girlfriend at the park. After Hawkins set up the drug transaction, another suspect, Ajole Guzman, allegedly sprayed Saavedra in the face with mace. As Saavedra’s girlfriend attempted to drive away, Domminick Mullen allegedly shot and killed Saavedra, who was in the passenger seat of the fleeing car.

The three jumped in the car being driven by Christian Benson, 21, and fled the scene. The fifth person, Elijah Tafoya, 19, was also aware of the robbery plan.

Police previously arrested Hawkins, Benson and Tafoya for the murder. Muller was believed to be in Texas where authorities tracked him down this morning.

Police are still searching for Ajole Guzman.

Domminick Muller is charged with murder, attempt to commit a felony (robbery), and conspiracy.

Christian Benson is charged with murder, attempt to commit a felony (robbery), and conspiracy. Benson is charged in another case and is currently in custody.

Arianna Hawkins is charged with attempt to commit a felony (robbery) and conspiracy.

Ajole Guzman is charged with murder, attempt to commit a felony (robbery), and conspiracy.

Elijah Tafoya is charged with attempt to commit a felony (robbery) and conspiracy.

SPECIAL NOTE: Official in Gaines County identified the suspect has Domminick Jeremy Mullen. . A press release from police in Albuquerque said both Dominic Mullen and Dominic Muller for the same person. We will work to clarify the correct spelling.