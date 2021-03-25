Alcove Farms invites Lubbock families to celebrate Easter at free event

Sarah Sales, with Alcove Farms, interviewed with on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Easter event.

Founded in 2016, Alcove Farms took root on 160-acres with the mission to “sow, grow and restore” the land through its unique urban farming efforts. The farm is the first of its kind to adopt this method of farming within the city limits, with more than 500 free range, mobile-pastured-raised hens, all to benefit the local community. For the first time ever, the local farm invites the community to a free Easter event located at 7919 4TH Street from10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.

“We are so excited for people to come see the farm and celebrate Easter with us,” said Amos Green, farm manager. “Families will get to enjoy fun Easter activities while seeing first-hand where our hens call home and where local Alcove Farms eggs are laid.”

Easter at the Farm will include:

Free Easter bunny photos

Egg & scavenger hunts (egg hunt begins at 11 a.m.)

Face painting & egg decorating

Complimentary coffee & treats catered by Alcove Farms’ sister company, The Willows Event Center

Attendees are asked to bring their own basket for the egg hunt.

To learn more about Easter at the Farm, visit our Facebook event. For more information, please contact Lauren Hays at 806.252.0575.

(Press release provided by Alcove Farms.)