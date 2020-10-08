Aldersgate Church builds beds for foster kids in need

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the number of kids in Lubbock’s foster care system has grown, so has the demand for beds. In order to help, Aldersgate Church has started Mission 4:8 – building beds and organizing donations of mattresses, sheets and blankets for foster families who can’t afford them.

“In Lubbock County, we have about 700 children per month that we remove, which — that’s a lot of children,” said Faith Based Specialist with Family and Protective Services Leonor Espinoza.

All those children 700 children need a bed to sleep in — without one, kids often end up sleeping on the floor.

“Sometimes when we remove them, we place them with grandma and grandpa, or uncles and aunts,” said Espinoza. “They don’t have the funding to build it there or buy a bed.”

After learning more about this program – inspired by another church in Abilene – Aldersgate Church stepped in.

“The official name is Mission 4:8, which comes from Psalm 4:8, and it talks about giving kids a place to rest and be safe,” said Ginger Barbee, Director of Missions at Aldersgate Church.

Aldersgate already had a program for foster and adoptive families. However, when they realized they could help even more by building beds — they didn’t hesitate.

“Every child should be able to have a place to lay their head at night, not on the floor,” said Barbee. “So that’s, that’s just part of what we’re called to do, as the church is and as the hands and feet of Jesus is to love on children. And what better way than to make a bed for them and pray over where they would lay their head.”

In just a few months they’ve already built 10 single beds and 5 bunk beds – with everyone from the church community contributing in their own way.

“People can help build, every bed gets verses written on the slats, every bed is prayed over before it leaves our church, we also provide a bag with a pillow, a sheet, set a blanket, and we have the mattress,” said Barbee. “So we have ladies in the church that are helping make blankets, quilts…It doesn’t take any matter of skill to be a part of this ministry, which is another thing that drew us to it that we could have all ages, participate and help get a child off the floor.”

If you’re interested in contributing in anyway, reach out to Aldersgate Church on their website.