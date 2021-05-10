Alderson Auto Group acquired by San Antonio’s Cavender Auto Family

SAN ANTONIO (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Komet Marketing Communications:

Stephen and Rick Cavender of the Cavender Auto Family announced today (Monday) their agreement with David Alderson, President and Owner Alderson Automotive Group, to acquire the Alderson Automotive Group of dealerships located in Lubbock and Midland, Texas.

The acquisition will include the purchase of Alderson European Motors Mercedes Benz Lubbock, Alderson BMW, Alderson Cadillac, Alderson European Motors Sprinter Lubbock, Alderson Lexus, Audi Lubbock, Alderson European Motors Mercedes Benz Midland and Alderson European Motors Sprinter Midland.

“The Alderson Auto Group has a 72-year tradition of automotive excellence in the Luxury Automotive space,” said Stephen Cavender. “David Alderson has been a family friend of ours for over 25 years. His care and contributions to his community, his customers and his associates mirror the very values that have built the Cavender Auto Family’s success over the last 81 years. We are excited to carry on this fine tradition, serve this vibrant community and welcome the Alderson associates to the Cavender Auto Family.”

As part of the sale, Cavender plans to retain all 230 Alderson associates. The dealerships are being rebranded with the Cavender name and will bring with them the Cavender Auto Family’s Making Confidence Happen culture which drives home the importance of customer satisfaction, trust and integrity, core values similar to those that have driven the Alderson Auto Group throughout their organization’s history.

“When I made the decision that it was time to transition our family of dealerships to another family, there were two or three Texas car dealer families that I would consider. I couldn’t ask for a better family than the Cavender family to carry on what we have done for 72 years in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico,” said David Alderson. “They are committed to the community, they are philanthropic. The Alderson family has a long tradition of giving back to the communities that have blessed us so much and I know that the Cavender family will do the same with our dealerships and associates.”

ABOUT THE CAVENDER AUTO FAMILY

The Cavender Auto Family, a San Antonio-based company, currently owns and operates six automotive dealerships in Texas representing eleven manufacturers. The group’s holdings include Audi Dominion (San Antonio), Cavender Toyota (San Antonio), Toyota of Cedar Park (Cedar Park), Cavender Ford (Columbus), Cavender Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Columbus), Cavender Polaris (Columbus), Cavender Auto Country Chevrolet Buick GMC (Weimar) and Cavender Carquest Auto Parts (San Antonio). In 2020 the group posted revenues of $1 billion and retailed over 25,000 new and used vehicles. The group is currently ranked #65 by Automotive News among the highest volume retail automotive groups in the United states. Cavender Auto Family is also the number one Toyota dealer in South Texas and the top Toyota pre-owned dealership in the United States.

