All 3 Lubbock-Cooper ISD bonds passing in early voting

LUBBOCK, Texas — All three propositions in the Lubbock-Cooper ISD were passing as the result of early voting on Saturday, May 1. Final results will come later on Saturday evening.

The proposals include a second high school campus, third middle school campus, sixth elementary school campus, and a number of renovation projects at existing campuses.

LCISD Proposition A leads 61% 39% after early voting

Vote For or Against.
The issuance of $338,000,000 of bonds by the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land, buses and vehicles and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

LCISD Proposition B leads 54% to 46% after early voting

Vote For or Against.
The issuance of $31,000,000 of bonds by the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District for recreational facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

LCISD Proposition C lead 53% to 47% after early voting

Vote For or Against.
The issuance of $51,000,000 of bonds by the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District for stadiums and competition gyms and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

